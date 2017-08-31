116 cast ballots in first by-election advance poll

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Just over 100 eligible voters headed to the polls to cast ballots Wednesday during the first advance poll for next month’s city council by-election.

The City’s Director of Legislative Services Janet Prestley said that a total of 116 voters came out to the Pomeroy Sport Centre yesterday. Of the 18,779 eligible voters in Fort St. John, that equates to a voter turnout so far of roughly 1.3 percent.

Prestley said that during the last municipal election in 2014, 2,073 votes were cast. In the first advance poll on November 5th, 2014, voter turnout was 217. An additional 323 votes were cast in the second advance poll, while four other voters mailed their ballots in. Voter turnout in that election was 15 percent.

In the most recent by-election that saw councillor Bruce Christensen elected, voter turnout was 9.09 percent. 1,186 voters headed to the polls in that by-election, when there were 13,045 eligible voters.