100 Women Who Care giving $10,000 to a local charity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John chapter of the 100 Women Who Care alliance will be donating $10,000 to a local charity at its inaugural meeting at the Lido Theatre on September 26th.

New Day in the Peace Ministries, the North Peace Ride for the Disabled, and the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society’s Healing Space program have all been nominated. Each organization will have an opportunity to present information about their programs and services to those in attendance that evening.

The chapter is open to all women in the Fort St John area that are interested in contributing $100, with all of the money going to a local charity. The local Fort St. John chapter plans to meet two times per year. At each meeting, those in attendance will cast their vote for one of three charities, with the charity getting the most votes receiving a $10,000 donation.

The chapter’s Steering Committee nominated the first three charities to kick off the inaugural meeting, but the chapter said that nominations will come directly from contributing members in the future.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., presentations start 7:00, and the $10,000 will be awarded by 8:00. Local artist Twin Peaks will be special guests, and are set to perform as the votes are tallied.

For more information, follow 100 Women Who Care Fort St. John on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.