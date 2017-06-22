UPDATED: Woman unaccounted for after fatal motorcycle collision in Fort St. John

UPDATE: Cst. Nancy Saggar with the Fort St. John RCMP released a description of the woman that fled the scene of Thursday morning’s crash. The woman is described as: Caucasian, approximately 5’8″ tall, with a medium build. The woman has dark coloured shoulder-length hair, and was wearing dark coloured pants and a dark top.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One man is dead after a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Fort St. John this morning.

Inspector Mike Kurvers and Staff Sgt. Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP said that a motorcycle being ridden by a man and woman was travelling northbound on 86th Street at approximately 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The motorcycle appeared to have crashed when it was unable to negotiate the traffic circle at the intersection of 86th Street and 112th Avenue, and the motorcycle came to rest against the jersey barriers in the middle of the roundabout.

The two officers said that the male occupant of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the female occupant fled the scene and is currently unaccounted for. Her condition is not known. At this point, police do not know which of the two occupants was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash, and there’s no indication whether speed or alcohol played a factor.

Investigators are currently at the scene investigating the collision. Kurvers and Perret said that the traffic circle at 86 St. and 112 Ave. is closed in all directions, but is expected to reopen shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information about the collision, or the whereabouts of the missing female occupant of the motorcycle is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.