Woman missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

23 year-old Brooke Keown was reported missing on Sunday. Keown is described as: Metis, standing 5’7” tall, weighing 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink shirt.

If you have any information about Brooke Keown’s whereabouts, please call Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).