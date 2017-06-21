Woman missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for help in locating a missing woman. 24 year-old Farrah Cardinal last spoke with family members on June 20th.

Cardinal is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’7” tall, weighing 110 lbs., with long brown hair, and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a key hole on her chest. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Cardinal as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Cardinal, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.