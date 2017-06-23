Woman involved in Fort St. John fatal motorcycle crash has come forward: RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The woman Fort St. John RCMP were asking to come forward after a fatal motorcycle crash has identified herself to police.

On June 22nd, 2017 at 2:42 am, Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a motorcycle collision at the traffic circle located at 112th Ave and 86th St.

The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle collided into a barrier and that there were two individuals on the motorcycle, a man and a woman. The man, whose name will not be released by the police, was pronounced dead at the scene. The women fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Fort St. John RCMP ask anyone with more information about the incident to contact them at (250) 787-8100 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.