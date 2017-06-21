Weaver still skeptical of $630 million Site C construction delay claim after Fort St. John visit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Andrew Weaver and the BC Green Party caucus paid a visit to the Peace Region on Tuesday and the BC Green Party Leader says he is still skeptical of Christy Clark’s $630 million construction delay cost claim.

Weaver held a press conference on Wednesday to share details on his visit to Fort St. John.

“We travelled to Fort St. John to listen to Chief Roland Wilson and Chief Lynette Tsakoza and learn how their communities will be impacted if Site C goes ahead as planned. After Premier Clark wrote to me on June 6, I requested detailed information in order to determine whether her claim that a delay in Site C construction would cost $630 million. Based on what we learned in Fort St. John, I remain skeptical.”

Weaver also met with the Boon and Meek families while touring areas that would be affected by Site C. The entire caucus also took part in a traditional sweat ceremony.

“The West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations have advocated for a different highway option, which according to their engineering consultant will cost just 0.06% of Site C’s current estimated budget, and will spare the disruption of their ancestral gravesite and sweat lodge. It is essential that BC Hydro provide open and transparent disclosure of information in order to support fair and respectful discussions with those affected by the current highway realignment proposal. The budget for Site C has gone up by billions of dollars since it was first proposed, and experts have projected it will cost even more than the current $8.8 billion estimate. The fact that the government has proceeded with the largest tax-payer funded project in B.C’s history without the proper due diligence is an affront to the people of B.C. I look forward to forward to this project being referred to BCUC under a new minority NDP government to ensure that B.C. ratepayers’ interests are being protected.”