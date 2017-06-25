Water referendum passes in Area B

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents in Area B of the Peace River Regional District voted in favour of a referendum that will see the PRRD provide potable water at various locations throughout Area B.

With 1,010 votes cast, 920 people voted yes, with only 88 against the referendum and 2 spoiled or rejected ballots. The PRRD will now moved forward with borrowing up to $4 million to the potable water loading sites.

PRRD Area ‘B’ Director Karen Goodings explained that the provincial government would not allow the regional district to provide potable water services to residents unless they are granted permission by those residents in a referendum.

With a referendum passing, the PRRD will continue to provide potable water services and will add equipment to ensure that all stations met Northern Health criteria for providing potable water services.

Goodings explained that the reason for the change in the rules stems from the tragedy in Walkerton, Ontario in 2000, when seven people died from consuming drinking water that was contaminated with E. coli bacteria.