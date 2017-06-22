Voting for the PRRD Area ‘B’ Potable water referendum happening this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District will be holding advance voting for its potable water referendum for residents of Electoral Area ‘B’ this weekend.

Voting will take place on Saturday, June 24th at the following locations:

The PRRD head office at 1981 Alaska Ave. in Dawson Creek

The PRRD office in Fort St. John, located at 9505 100 St

The Buffalo Inn

The Halfway Graham Community Hall

The Buick Creek Community Hall

The Montney Community Hall

The Cecil Lake Community Hall

The Osborn Community Hall

The Charlie Lake Community Hall

Peejay Rutz’ Residence

The Clayhurst Post Office

The Prespatou Country Lodge

The Clearview Arena

The Rose Prairie Curling Club/Hall

Upper Pine Elementary

Wonowon Elementary School

The polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Eligible voters must be a Canadian citizen at least 18 years of age on June 24th, and must have have lived in BC for at least 6 months. Since the referendum affects Electoral Area ‘B,’ you must have live in that area of the PRRD for at least 30 days, or since May 24, 2017.

All eligible electors must register at the time of voting and signing a declaration.

You will be asked to provide two (2) pieces of ID, one with a signature, that prove identity and residency. Picture ID is not necessary. Following are classes of documents that may be accepted as evidence for ID purposes:

BC Drivers Licence

BC ID Card or Services Card

ICBC vehicle insurance

BC Care Card

SIN Card

Citizenship Card

Property tax notice

Credit or debit card

Utility bill

For more information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website: http://prrd.bc.ca/engage/water2017/