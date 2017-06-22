Voting for the PRRD Area ‘B’ Potable water referendum happening this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District will be holding advance voting for its potable water referendum for residents of Electoral Area ‘B’ this weekend.
Voting will take place on Saturday, June 24th at the following locations:
- The PRRD head office at 1981 Alaska Ave. in Dawson Creek
- The PRRD office in Fort St. John, located at 9505 100 St
- The Buffalo Inn
- The Halfway Graham Community Hall
- The Buick Creek Community Hall
- The Montney Community Hall
- The Cecil Lake Community Hall
- The Osborn Community Hall
- The Charlie Lake Community Hall
- Peejay Rutz’ Residence
- The Clayhurst Post Office
- The Prespatou Country Lodge
- The Clearview Arena
- The Rose Prairie Curling Club/Hall
- Upper Pine Elementary
- Wonowon Elementary School
The polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Eligible voters must be a Canadian citizen at least 18 years of age on June 24th, and must have have lived in BC for at least 6 months. Since the referendum affects Electoral Area ‘B,’ you must have live in that area of the PRRD for at least 30 days, or since May 24, 2017.
All eligible electors must register at the time of voting and signing a declaration.
You will be asked to provide two (2) pieces of ID, one with a signature, that prove identity and residency. Picture ID is not necessary. Following are classes of documents that may be accepted as evidence for ID purposes:
- BC Drivers Licence
- BC ID Card or Services Card
- ICBC vehicle insurance
- BC Care Card
- SIN Card
- Citizenship Card
- Property tax notice
- Credit or debit card
- Utility bill
For more information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website: http://prrd.bc.ca/engage/water2017/