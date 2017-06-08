Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge registration closes tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Organizers say that registration for the 2nd annual Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge will be open until tomorrow.

Vertical Slam organizer Laurie Cardinal says that she expects a greater turnout than last year’s event, since the weather is forecast to be warmer and less rainy than in 2016. Cardinal says that so far, 400 have registered for the event, which features a 2.3, 5, and 10 kilometre race on the slopes of the Big Bam Ski Hill. In addition, this year will also feature an obstacle fitness course and a 200-foot slip-n-slide.

Cardinal says that after many participants expressed interest in being able to sign up at the last minute, organizers have extended registration until tomorrow. She added however that there are only 500 spots available.

For the run/walk, you can do either the 2.3 km ($10), 5 km ($20) or 10 km ($30). If you choose to take on just the Fitness Obstacle Course, the cost is $65. Combining either the 5 or 10 km run/walk with the Obstacle Course brings the total to $75.

Proceeds from the Vertical Slam will go to School District #60 for the Hot Meal Programs.

Online registration can be done on the Vertical Slam’s website: www.bigbamverticalslam.ca. The race starts with the 10 km run beginning at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday.