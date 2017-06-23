Vertical Slam raises nearly $4k for SD60 meals programs

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge has raised close to $4,000 that will be donated to the School District 60’s meal programs.

Organizer Laurie Cardinal said that a total of $3,806 that was split up and donated to 11 area schools to contribute to their meals programs. Cardinal said that dropping off the cheques was an eye-opener for the organizers, as many students at area schools are showing up to school with no meals at all.

Cardinal said that next year, the Vertical Slam hopes to raise even more money for the School District. She added that instead of having several events, organizers are aiming to host just one event per year, and make it bigger and better every year.

The 2018 Vertical Slam’s date has been set for June 9th.