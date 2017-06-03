Various items stolen from work camp near Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP is requesting the publics assistance in locating stolen property from an oilfield camp.

On Tuesday, May 27th, 2017, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of stolen property from an oilfield camp and surrounding property near Swan Lake, BC. The company believes the items were taken sometime between May 25th, and May 27th. The camp is located approximately 100 km from Dawson Creek, BC and unable to see from the roadway.

Items that were taken include; pool tables, TV’s, GPS, phones, beds, fuel pumps, air compressors, computers, batteries, etc. Value exceeding $20,000.

There are no suspects, witnesses or video surveillance.

If you have any information on this incident or are able to identify the male, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).