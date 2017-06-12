UVic Vikes soccer camp returning to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Soccer Club will be bringing back members of the UVic Vikes varsity soccer team to put on a camp this summer.

The Vikes Soccer Camp will be taking next month, and will feature the UVic Vikes varsity squad offering a highly instructional camp. The camp runs July 24th to 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Dr. Kearney Middle School and is open to players born 1999 – 2008 inclusive.

The camp costs $175 per player, and registration closes on July 15th. Each Camper will receive a camp T-shirt, soccer ball, camp team photo and a Camp Certificate. Registration is limited, so make sure you register early.

To register, go to http://fsjsoccer.com/index.php.