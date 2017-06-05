UTV and trailer stolen in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen side-by-side and flat deck trailer.

On Friday, May 12th, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a stolen side-by-side and flat deck trailer from a property in Rolla. The owner told police that the items had been taken sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day. The value of the stolen items is approximately $26,000.00.

The side-by-side is a green 2013 Arctic Cat with a sliding back window, and a hole in the passenger side roof, with BC license plate number 1B7150. The trailer carrying the side-by-side is a black 2014 Load Trail flat-deck, with BC license plate number UWB42V.

If you have any information the theft, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).