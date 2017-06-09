Two workers injured after an explosion at a Progress Energy site near Wonowon

WONOWON, B.C. — Two workers were injured after an explosion occurred at a Progress Energy site north of Fort St. John on Wednesday.

WorkSafeBC spokesperson Trish Chernecki says that WorkSafe BC was informed after the explosion occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. on June 7th at a Progress Energy site off the Gundy Road near Mile 120 of the Alaska Highway. Chernecki says that two workers were taken to hospital after an explosion at the site.

Progress Energy spokesperson David Sterna confirmed that two workers were injured and required medical attention, but that the two workers are currently in stable condition under medical observation. Sterna says that all work at the site has been put on hold while Progress assists the authorities in their investigation of the incident. He added that no work will resume at the site until authorities and Progress deem it is safe to do so.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update as soon as we get more information.