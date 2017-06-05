Two teens missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for help from the public in locating a pair of teens that went missing over the weekend.

13 year-old Mary Estelle and 17 year-old Blake Abtosway were both reported missing on Saturday.

Estelle is described as Aboriginal, standing 5’1” tall, weighing 130 lbs,, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a nose piercing.

Abtosway is described as Metis, standing 5’8”, weighing 145 lbs, with black hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

There is general concern for both Estelle and Abtosway’s well-being, and police would like to locate and speak with them as soon as possible. Anyone who knows of either teens’ whereabouts, or who has recently been in contact with them is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.