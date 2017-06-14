Two former residents create award at Northern Lights College in memory of citizens

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Back in September, two long-time area residents Monty Bissett and Bill Lawrence contributed $5,000 to create the award in memory of Bill Testawich, Jim McPhail, Don Kirschman, Hazel Beaulieu, and Wandy Kravontka through Northern Lights College.

The amount was matched by the NLC Foundation to bring the total award amount to $10,000.

“The contributions of these people were numerous and many,” said Bissett and Lawrence. “This group of people never looked for fanfare for their contribution—that was how their generation rolled.”

Bissett added that small towns thrive because of people like Bill Testawich, Jim McPhail, Don Kirschman, Hazel Beaulieu, and Wandy Kravontka.

“They were the kind of people that make small towns special. They ran businesses and did good works personally through community organizations such as Rotary Club and they helped through getting involved in local politics and through family by raising socially active children.”

Student awards are given out by the Northern Lights College Foundation. In the 2015-16 academic year, NLC students were awarded more than $400,000. To find out more about upcoming awards, and how to apply, visit the NLC Foundation online.