Two arrested after ramming police cruisers with side-by-side

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Two people were arrested after a side-by-side rammed two police vehicles in Dawson Creek last week.

On Tuesday, June 6th, members of the Dawson Creek RCMP observed a green side-by-side being driven on the roadways in a dangerous manner as the driver failed to stop at stop signs or obey the rules of the road. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver refused and continued to drive erratically through the city. The side by side travelled south on 17th St, where it crossed the Dangerous Goods Route and continued through a field.

The vehicle was later located just south of the Co-op Cardlock, at which point the driver of the side-by-side rammed the police vehicle and injured the officer, who was pinned between his open driver’s door and the UTV. The side-by-side then fled the scene.

After the UTV was again located, the driver rammed the front of a second police vehicle in a head-on collision. The officer was not injured, and was able to arrest both the male driver and female passenger. The injured officer and both the side-by-side’s occupants were transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

The two occupants are currently being held in police custody on multiple charges and outstanding warrants. The male driver is known to police and had conditions from previous unrelated matters.