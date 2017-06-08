Triathlon sees fewer registrants this year

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Triathlon is once again taking place this Sunday, though there will be fewer athletes competing in the race.

Triathlon organizer Stephanie Sutherland says that while there were approximately 75 participants in last year’s race, this year after registration closed last Sunday, only 58 will be taking part. Sutherland says that several factors appear to have played a part in the drop in registrations. She explained that not only is the Vertical Slam taking place on Saturday at the Big Bam Ski Hill, there is also a triathlon happening in Grande Prairie on the exact same day as Fort St. John’s.

Sutherland added that the Fort St. John triathlon is also not the only such event seeing a drop in registrants. She says that this year’s triathlon in Prince George was outright cancelled after not enough participants registered.

This year’s triathlon is taking place at the North Peace Leisure Pool beginning this Sunday at 9:00 a.m.