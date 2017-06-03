Thunderstorm watch issued for North Peace and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a Thunderstorm watch for the North Peace and Fort Nelson.

The watch states conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are developing over Fort Nelson and northern parts of the B.C. Peace. These storms will intensify and move northeast. See the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-06-03 20:36 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are developing over the Fort Nelson and northern BC Peace River regions due to unstable conditions. As these storms intensify and move northeast it is possible that they may become severe producing wind gusts to 80 km/h, large hail and heavy rain. Conditions will become stable later this afternoon as the system moves further northeast. Over southern sections of Fort Nelson region thunderstorms will dissipate this evening while over northern sections thunderstorms may continue overnight and wrap into an area of rain.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.