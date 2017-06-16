Teenager reported missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

16 year-old Jason Malinski was reported missing by his family on Thursday, and was last seen in Grande Prairie on May 26th. Malinski is described as Caucasian, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 115 lbs, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Malinski’s whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.