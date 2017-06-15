Taylor Speedway hosting first-ever Hit to Pass Races this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Taylor Speedway will be hosting its first-ever Hit to Pass races this Father’s Day weekend.

Sam Hunt, who is originally from Victoria, says that he was inspired to bring the race format to the B.C. Peace after driving in other Hit to Pass races in the province. The race format, which is said to have originated at Langford’s Western Speedway near Victoria, is similar to a normal stock car race, except drivers must bump a vehicle in order to legally pass them.

Beaumont explained that the racetrack used to host a Demolition Derby every Father’s Day weekend, but ended the event several years ago due to a lack of drivers. He says that the Hit to Pass format offers the best of both worlds, which should make for a more exciting event for spectators.

Hunt says that there are so far 12 confirmed drivers that will be competing in the races, though he explained that some drivers from other places such as Quesnel and Grande Prairie are waffling on coming, which would bring the total number to 16 if they turn up. The race format will see drivers compete in drag races that will culminate in a 4-car trophy race. After that, there will be up to eight heats of races, culminating in a main event races involving all of the registered cars. The points race will be tallied up at the end of the day on Sunday. Prizes of $2,000, $600, and $400 will be awarded to the Top 3 drivers at the end of the weekend.

Hunt explained that with the additional races, the action will start earlier than usual on Saturday. The pits will be open to spectators beginning at around 1:00 p.m., with races beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sunday’s races will begin at the usual time: noon. Admission is $10, students and seniors pay $5, while kids 5 and under get in for free. The Speedway will also have a beer garden and concession open, along with free camping.