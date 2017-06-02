Taylor implements new Mosquito Control Plan

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor says that it has officially implemented its new Mosquito Control Plan as part of the its Pest Management and Control Policy.

Parks and Facilities Director Troy Gould says that this is the first year the District has had a plan to combat the blood-sucking pests, though he says that there have been some hiccups in rolling out the plan. “The one thing that we were counting on was to put a larvicide in all our ponds and any water supply, however the employee that had certification to do it no longer works in Taylor,” said Gould. He was not able to provide an exact timeline on getting someone else certified. “As soon as we can. It’s a matter of having someone go write the exam, and that’s based on another level of government on when its even possible to write it.”

Gould says that while the District is implementing the plan on municipal property, their properties only occupy 25 percent of district land; the remaining 75 percent is privately owned. He says that the District is beginning to educate the public about how to reduce mosquito breeding habitats on their properties. The District has been helping to educate citizens via social media and in the Taylor Times that is due out next week.