Suspect bear-ly escapes after speeding and crashing their car

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officers in Fort St. John are wondering if it was Yogi, Smokey or Winnie after a bizarre incident on June 10th.

Shortly after midnight on the 10th on Highway 97, a Peace Region Traffic Services officer was attempting to stop a driver who was verified to be going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP says the officer turned around in an attempt to stop the offender but the driver then attempted to make a turn onto the Swanson Lumber Road Turn off, which led the officer to believe the offender would not stop for police.

The driver failed to navigate the turn and ended up in the ditch. Upon arrival of the suspect vehicle, the officer located two people at the scene but the driver had already fled.

Police Dog Services were also called to help but before their arrival, officers received a 911 call that was very close to their current location. The caller was alleged to be the registered owner of the car that was crashed and was requesting immediate police assistance.

Officers found the individual and they say that after investigating, they believe the individual who crashed the car fled on foot to avoid being arrested but was then chased up a tree by a bear.

Tyreman says police are still looking for the wood be witness in order to obtain the Bear Necessities for their report of what actually happened.

Who knows, maybe the suspect had some honey?