Stoddart Creek Road closed while YRB crews replace culvert

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — YRB North Peace says that the Stoddart Creek road on the northwest side of Charlie Lake will be closed for at least part of this week.

YRB’s Operations Manager Rodney Hafner says that the road is closed to traffic in both directions just north of the Welch Road while crews replace a failed culvert. Hafner says that the culvert in question failed during the heavy rains that fell across the Peace in the first half of May.

He explained that YRB is in the process of dealing with over 60 washouts that occurred so far this Spring, and have had to prioritize which sites get repaired first. “Usually we’d have one culvert crew going at this time, and right now we have four,” said Hafner.

He added that while he hopes that the crews will have the road reopened in three days’ time, if complications are found while the culvert is replaced, work could take up to five days. Motorists will need to detour around the closure via the Montney Road.