Spirit River RCMP investigate armed robbery

SPIRIT RIVER, A.B. — Mounties are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Wanham, roughly 30 kilometres east of Spirit River last weekend.

On Saturday June 3, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a man wearing a disguise entered a business carrying what a witness believed to be a firearm and demanded money. The male suspect then unsuccessfully attempted to break into an ATM machine before he left the business.

The suspect fled the area heading south on Highway 773 on a blue and white motorbike, believed to be a Yamaha Sport/Enduro or similar style wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie and a black backpack with red accents.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).