Spirit of the Peace to honour the memory of late Doig River First Nation elder

TAYLOR, B.C. — The 12th annual “Spirit of the Peace” Powwow is taking place this weekend in Taylor, though this year’s event will have at least one notable difference from years past.

Spirit of the Peace Powwow Society president Connie Greyeyes says that this year’s powwow will be without one of its longtime participants. Doig River First Nation elder Tommy Attachie, who has opened the Spirit of the Peace every single year, passed away on Monday at the age of 76. She explained that Attachie was the lead singer of the Doig River drummers, and was also one of the song keepers of the Denne-Zaa people. After the Grande Entry on Friday evening, Greyeyes says that there will be a tribute to Attachie’s memory with a healing song performed by Jingle Dress dancers.

Greyeyes says that this year will also feature a pair of Outgoing Princess Specials by two dancers that won last year’s Spirit of the Peace. The two dancers represented the Spirit of the Peace at other powwows last summer, and will be returning with their beaded crowns. The two dancers are Shanaya Bird, who will be performing a Traditional Special, and Lakeisha Goodswimmer, who will be performing a Men’s Fancy Special in honour of her grandmother.

The Spirit of the Peace Powwow begins on Friday, June 9th at the Taylor Ice Centre and goes all weekend long. Grand Entry on Friday is at 7:00 p.m., again on Saturday at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.