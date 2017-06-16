Special Olympics charity golf tournament happening at Lone Wolf on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John division of Special Olympics BC is hosting a fundraising charity golf tournament tomorrow.

The Texas Scramble tournament, which raises money for BC Special Olympics, is taking place at the Lone Wolf Golf in Taylor on Saturday, June 17th. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m., with the shotgun start at noon. All funds raised will go towards the local Fort St. John Special Olympics team.

The cost for a team of four is $400, and includes 18 holes of golf and a golf cart, chances at hole-in­-one prizes, prizes for longest drive, a putting contest, along with awards for the best team, and most honest team.­ There will also be a 50/50 draw, Raffle, along with silent and live auctions.

For more information, or to register your team, contact the Lone Wolf Golf course at 250-793-3711.