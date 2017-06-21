Special Olympics BC raises an estimated $6-7k at golf tournament

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Fort St. John chapter of Special Olympics B.C. says that though the final tally isn’t in yet, they estimate that close to $7,000 was raised in this past weekend’s golf tournament in Taylor.

Tournament organizer Kathy Turney said that his year, there were a few differences over last year’s event, though the venue, Lone Wolf Golf Club, was still the same. Turney says that this year, there were 24 teams of four registered for the event, with 21 of those teams able to make it out for the Texas Scramble tournament. She said that the turnout was quite good, considering all of the other events that took place this past weekend. Turnout was also better than last year, when she says that 16 teams competed.

Turney said that this year, there were no winners in the tournament, since all teams that competed got a prize.