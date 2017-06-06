UPDATED: Site C employment statistics show drop in local workers for two straight months

UPDATE: BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway says that the number and proportion of Peace River Regional District residents will vary month-to-month and reflects the seasonal nature of construction work. Conway added that with clearing season ending in the Spring, that was reflected in the drop in the number of local workers.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has released the latest employment statistics for the Site C dam project, which show that the number and percentage of local workers on site both dropped for two straight months.

According to the statistics published by Hydro this morning, there were a total of 2,212 people working on Site C in some capacity. 1,811 were employed as both construction and non-construction contractors, while 401 were engineers or members of the Project Team. Of the 1,811 contractors working on site, 1,457 or 80% were B.C. residents.

However, only 648 of those workers were Peace River Regional District primary residents, which works out to 36%. Since February, when there were 749 PRRD residents employed as contractors, that number has fallen by 101 in the span of two months.

In April there were also a total of four temporary foreign workers working on the Site C project, the same number of TFW’s as during March. BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway said that those four workers were filling the following positions:

Diversion Construction Director, Roller-Compacted Concrete

Roller-Compacted Concrete Interface and Planning Manager

Embankment Excavation Manager

Quantity Surveyor

When asked why the number of PRRD resident workers has fallen for the second straight month, Conway released a statement, saying, “As with any construction project, the number of workers, and the proportion in the PRRD, will vary month-to-month and reflects the seasonal nature of construction work. For example, clearing season ended in the spring and this is reflected in the regional numbers.”