Single lane alternating traffic on Highway 97, 17 km west of junction with Highway 52

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97, 17 km west of the junction with Highway 52 in Arras is reduced to single lane alternating traffic according to DriveBC because of a vehicle incident in both directions.
The next update is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97, 17 km west of the junction with Highway 52 in Arras is reduced to single lane alternating traffic according to DriveBC because of a vehicle incident in both directions.
The next update is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes