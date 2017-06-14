Show ‘n’ Shine happening at Northern Lights Raceway this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It’s going to be weekend of both fast and gorgeous-looking wheeled vehicles at Northern Lights Raceway.

Raceway president Mark Brush says that to celebrate Father’s Day weekend, the drag strip next to the North Peace Airport has confirmed that both the Fort St. John Cruisers and Mile Zero Cruisers will be bringing their classic machines to the raceway for a show ’n’ shine.

Brush says that for the second weekend this season, the races will kick off with street legal races on Friday evening. Anyone with a street legal vehicle that is clean and can pass an inspection can bring it down to race on the 1/4 mile strip. Admission for racers is $20, and drivers must also bring an approved helmet.

The Northern Lights Raceway opening weekend action starts at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with time trials, before races begin in the afternoon.