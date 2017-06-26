FORT NELSON, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Fort Nelson. According to the warning, thunderstorms could develop over the Alaska Highway south of Fort Nelson near midday Monday.

The storms could create heavy rain and hail. See the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-06-26 11:40 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are forecast to redevelop near midday over the Alaska Highway to the south of Fort Nelson.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm in British Columbia and #YKStorm in Yukon.