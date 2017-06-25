FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Nelson. According to the warning a severe line of thunderstorms in the area of Sikanni Chief and moving northeast at 60km/h.

The storm could produce strong winds, possible hail and heavy rain. See the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-06-26 00:26 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

At 5:20 p.m. MST, Environment & Climate Change Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain. It is located 40 km northeast of Sikanni Chief and is moving northeast at 60km/h.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm in British Columbia and #YKStorm in Yukon.

More details on the alert are available here.