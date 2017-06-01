Seven Fort St. John Mounties become members of Alexa’s Team

Fort St. John, B.C. – Seven members of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment were honoured at a ceremony in Prince George as the newest members of Alexa’s Team.

Since its inception in 2008, Alexa’s Team has grown to over 2,000 RCMP and Municipal police officers from across B.C. The team is named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by a drunk driver while feeding a horse with her aunt at the side of a road in Ladner in 2008. The team program recognizes dedicated police officers throughout B.C. who diligently work to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

This year, the number of team members grew by 268, including seven officers in Fort St. John. Cst. Robert Belanger, Cst. Robert Yaschuk, Cst. Sheldon Ewington, Cst. Graham McElgunn, Cst. Harriet Samuel, and Cst. Dylan Bergmark were honoured for their efforts to take impaired drivers off the road. Cst. Nicole Campbell was also honoured as a member of Alexa’s All-Star Team, which is comprised of the top impaired driving investigators in the province. Each All-Star member took at least 34 criminally impaired drivers off the road in 2016. All seven of the officers from Fort St. John together removed 158 impaired drivers from North Peace roads last year.

Alexa’s Team and provincial anti-impaired driving police initiatives are supported by Alexa’s Bus, the province’s mobile road safety unit. The bus has been deployed 262 times in communities around the province since its launch in 2014, including here in the Peace Region last November.