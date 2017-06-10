Updated – Serious collision on the Alaska Highway near Inga Lake Road

UPDATE – As of 10:30 a.m. The Highway is open in both directions. The RCMP have not provided any further information about the collision.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on the Alaska Highway near Inga Lake Road.

According to a press release early Saturday morning, the RCMP were on the scene of a single vehicle collision with serious injuries. In that update, the RCMP have said the highway will be either closed or single lane traffic at Mile 90 until further notice.

The Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind the travelling public to please drive carefully and be patient as we work with our partners to get the highway open as soon as possible.

As more information is released, we will update this story.