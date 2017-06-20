Senior reported missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior citizen.

66 year-old Clifford Pederson was reported missing on March 30th. Pederson is described as: Caucasian, standing 6’2” tall, weighing 180 lbs, with blue eyes and a grey beard, though he is possibly clean-shaven.

Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that Pederson’s family is concerned, as they haven’t spoken to him in some time. Spencer added that the RCMP currently do not have a photo of Pederson, though they are continuing their investigation and are attempting to contact his family to obtain a recent photo.

There is general concern for Pederson’s well-being and police would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.