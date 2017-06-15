Second Annual Pride Walk takes place this weekend in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Second Annual Pride Walk in Fort St. John is set for this Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

The walk this year has been slightly revised after last year’s inaugural walk saw a greater turnout than organizers were expecting. Organizers say that they were expecting 50 or so people but actually saw 300+ showed up for the event.

“Last year we heard from many in the community that they had no idea how much support there was for LGBT+. We recognized the value of visibility and networking through this event.”

The starting location for the walk this year is at Centennial Park, ending at the Green Space at the corner of 100th & 100th (across from Whole Wheat & Honey/Cultural Centre). The Lido Theatre will also be hosting an all ages dance party on Saturday beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The society had looked at expanding to a full parade but chose not to due to the high costs associated with closing down city streets.

The City of Fort St. John has also proclaimed June 12 to June 17 as Pride Week.

For more information, visit the North Peace Pride Society on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/nppridesociety/.