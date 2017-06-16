UPDATED: Search and Rescue crews searching for missing boater on the Peace River

UPDATE: North Peace Search and Rescue President and Search Manager Brian Lamond says the boater has been found safe and unharmed.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Search and Rescue are actively searching this morning for a missing boater.

North Peace Search and Rescue President and Search Manager Brian Lamond says that search and rescue crews were called at around 4:30 on Friday morning about a boater who was missing on the Peace River. Lamond says that the missing boater’s truck and trailer were discovered at the Halfway River Bridge, though there was no sign of the truck’s owner or their boat.

Lamond says that the missing boat is described as a grey-coloured jet boat that is 19 ft. in length. He was not able to provide a description of the missing person. At this point, the RCMP have not released any information about the missing person.

Anyone who has any information about the missing boater is asked to call their local police. This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as they become available.