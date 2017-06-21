School District 60 presents Annual Budget for 2017/2018 school year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In accordance with Section 113(1) of the School Act, the School Board is required to adopt an annual budget by bylaw on or before June 30th of each year for the next fiscal year.

In 2017/2018, School District 60 expects to have a higher total revenue compared to the 2017 Amended Annual Budget. Numbers show they are expecting a revenue of $74,780,623 which is up from $68,137,750.

Expenses are expected to come in at $394,895 for 2018 while they were at $335,325 for the 2017 Amended Annual Budget.

Total Operating Revenue is slated for $62,128,891 for 2017/2018 while the 2017 Amended Annual Budget had the number at $60,946,073 while Total Operating Expense is pegged at $62,523,786 for 2018 and was $61,281,398 for the 2017 Amended Annual Budget.

Total Functions which includes cost of Instruction, District Administration, Operations and Maintenance, Transportation and Housing totals $62,523,786 for 2018 while numbers were at $61,281,398 for the 2017 Amended Annual Budget.