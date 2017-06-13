Royal BC Museum botanist hosting free workshop and lecture in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Royal BC Museum’s Curator of Botany, Dr. Ken Marr, is heading to Fort St. John for two free community events this week.

The events are part of the Royal BC Museum’s PEACE project, which exists to collaborate, share knowledge and discuss environmental stewardship in North Eastern BC. Dr. Marr will be hosting a free hands-on Plant ID Workshop at NLC in Fort St. John June 14th and 15th. He will review basic terminology, the use of plant ID “keys” and features you can use to ID plant families during the workshop, which is suitable for beginners and specialists looking for a refresher in plant family identification. Invasive plant field staff, biologists interested in plant identification and field technicians will likely find this course interesting.

The workshop will take place in Room 154 of Northern Lights College’s Fort St. John campus from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days. As the workshop is almost full, interested parties are requested to register as soon as possible by emailing peaceproject@royalbcmuseum.bc.ca or calling (250) 793-5304.

Dr. Marr will also be giving a free lecture at the Fort St. John Library, entitled New Plant Discoveries from Northern BC’s Alpine on June 15th from 7:00-8:30 p.m. The lecture will feature landscapes in which he and his Royal BC Museum colleagues have collected rare plants, common plants and a pseudoflower. No registration is required, and the event is also free and open to the public.