Routine maintenance at McMahon Gas Plant to cause flaring

TAYLOR, B.C. — Enbridge says that it will be conducting a scheduled shutdown to do some routine maintenance at its McMahon Gas Plant next week.

The company says that the work will be occurring at its facility in Taylor from Monday, June 5th to Monday, June 26th. As part of this maintenance work, Enbridge spokesperson Jesse Semko says that crews will be doing controlled natural gas flaring throughout the day on Monday, June 5th and intermittently on Tuesday, June 6th.

Semko says that flaring is a common and safe process used to depressurize the gas plant so that the work can proceed. The flares themselves are monitored continuously by personnel and may produce a large flame, smoke, and result in a petroleum-like smell, but Semko says that there is no risk to the public.

For more information, contact Enbridge at 250-262-3475.