Rotary Club of Fort St. John hands over $40,000 to the City of Fort St. John for Spray Park upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John recently handed over funds raised for the upgrade to the Spray Park in Fort St. John.

Rotary Club of Fort St. John President, Donna Greenway, says the funds were raised from many sources including proceeds from the Mega Lottery, proceeds from the Drive-Thru Breakfast held in April as well as a golf tournament. Just under $5,000 came from Moose FM and the second George Canyon show in Fort St. John.

Both Rotary Clubs in Fort St. John are donating $100,000.00 towards the project.

Greenway says both clubs are also selling ‘Memory Bricks’. The bricks are 4×8 and 12×12 with costs of $100 and $500 respectively. Those who purchase a brick, will have it put in the ground at the Spray Park and also have the option of having them engraved, if they wish.

The agreement with the City of Fort St. John is to provide funds over a five year period.