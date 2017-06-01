River Rats raise over $20k for new playground at Peace Island Park

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Peace Country River Rats have released the total amount of money raised during their 3rd Annual Spring Fever Dinner/Dance on Mother’s Day weekend.

River Rats club president Jason Palfy says that nearly 130 attendees came out for Spring Fever this year at the Taylor Community Hall. Palfy says that while the group raised close to $13,000 last year for a new shelter at Happy Hour Corner on the Pine River. This year, the River Rats raised a total of $20,139.72 that will go towards the construction of a new playground at the Peace Island Park Pavilion.

According to Palfy, the group is still researching options for the new playground, but he says that the goal is to ensure that the playground is completely accessible. He added that the group has looked at the playground that was recently erected at the Baldonnel School as a benchmark.

The River Rats’ next event coming up is their annual Poker Rally, which takes place on July 15th.