Rainfall warning issued for the B.C. South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the B.C. South Peace. Early Thursday a special weather statement was issued saying a frontal system would push north on Thursday bringing with it heavy rainfall.

The special weather statement has now been upgraded to a rainfall warning with the forecast calling for up to 50 mm of rain in the Williston and northwest sections of the Bulkley Valley from Thursday into Friday. In the South Peace the heavy rain will be confined to the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

The Pine Pass could be hit the worst with the forecast calling for anywhere from 80 mm to 100 mm of rainfall.

Here is the full weather warning from Environment Canada.

3:51 PM PDT Thursday 08 June 2017

Rainfall warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A frontal system pushing northwards across the BC Interior will stall tonight in a line across the Bulkley Valley through Williston and into the South Peace region. Significant moisture associated with the front will result in rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm falling in the Williston region and northwest sections of the Bulkley Valley tonight into Friday. Heavy rainfall in the South Peace region will be mostly be confined to the eastern slopes of the Rockies with a total of 50 mm expected tonight through Friday afternoon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.