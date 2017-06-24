PRRD Area B residents voting in referendum today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents in Electoral Area B can vote today in a potable water referendum.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 16 locations in Area B (the full list of voting locations is included below). PRRD Area ‘B’ Director Karen Goodings explained that the provincial government will not allow the regional district to provide potable water services to residents unless they are granted permission by those residents in a referendum. She said that those services largely consist of filling stations where residents are able to fill their water tanks for residential or business use.
Goodings explained that if residents’ permission is not given, the PRRD will be forced to cease operating the water filling stations, or drilling new water wells. Goodings added that if residents vote not in favour of the PRRD operating the water stations, the case will not be able to be reopened in a future referendum.
If residents are in favour of the PRRD providing potable water services, the regional district would continue to operate the stations and add equipment to ensure that all stations met Northern Health criteria for providing potable water services.
Voting will take place on Saturday, June 24th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- The PRRD head office at 1981 Alaska Ave. in Dawson Creek
- The PRRD office in Fort St. John, located at 9505 100 St
- The Buffalo Inn
- The Halfway Graham Community Hall
- The Buick Creek Community Hall
- The Montney Community Hall
- The Cecil Lake Community Hall
- The Osborn Community Hall
- The Charlie Lake Community Hall
- Peejay Rutz’ Residence
- The Clayhurst Post Office
- The Prespatou Country Lodge
- The Clearview Arena
- The Rose Prairie Curling Club/Hall
- Upper Pine Elementary
- Wonowon Elementary School
Eligible voters must be a Canadian citizen at least 18 years of age on June 24th, and must have have lived in BC for at least 6 months. Since the referendum affects Electoral Area ‘B,’ you must have live in that area of the PRRD for at least 30 days, or since May 24, 2017.
All eligible electors must register at the time of voting and signing a declaration.
For more information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website: http://prrd.bc.ca/engage/water2017/