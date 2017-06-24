PRRD Area B residents voting in referendum today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents in Electoral Area B can vote today in a potable water referendum.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 16 locations in Area B (the full list of voting locations is included below). PRRD Area ‘B’ Director Karen Goodings explained that the provincial government will not allow the regional district to provide potable water services to residents unless they are granted permission by those residents in a referendum. She said that those services largely consist of filling stations where residents are able to fill their water tanks for residential or business use.

Goodings explained that if residents’ permission is not given, the PRRD will be forced to cease operating the water filling stations, or drilling new water wells. Goodings added that if residents vote not in favour of the PRRD operating the water stations, the case will not be able to be reopened in a future referendum.

If residents are in favour of the PRRD providing potable water services, the regional district would continue to operate the stations and add equipment to ensure that all stations met Northern Health criteria for providing potable water services.

Voting will take place on Saturday, June 24th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

The PRRD head office at 1981 Alaska Ave. in Dawson Creek

The PRRD office in Fort St. John, located at 9505 100 St

The Buffalo Inn

The Halfway Graham Community Hall

The Buick Creek Community Hall

The Montney Community Hall

The Cecil Lake Community Hall

The Osborn Community Hall

The Charlie Lake Community Hall

Peejay Rutz’ Residence

The Clayhurst Post Office

The Prespatou Country Lodge

The Clearview Arena

The Rose Prairie Curling Club/Hall

Upper Pine Elementary

Wonowon Elementary School

Eligible voters must be a Canadian citizen at least 18 years of age on June 24th, and must have have lived in BC for at least 6 months. Since the referendum affects Electoral Area ‘B,’ you must have live in that area of the PRRD for at least 30 days, or since May 24, 2017.

All eligible electors must register at the time of voting and signing a declaration.

For more information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website: http://prrd.bc.ca/engage/water2017/