Provincial Legislature to sit starting June 22

VICTORIA, B.C. – It’s been nearly a month since the provincial election and we finally know when MLAs will return for the next sitting of the legislature.

June 22nd is the day the House resumes. But it will be anything other than business as usual.

The first order of business electing a speaker.

It’s usually a formality but with the seat division between the Liberals and the NDP – Green alliance so slight it could be a stumbling block with no one wanting to give up an MLA.

The Premier’s announcement says next up she will see if she can win the the confidence of the house.

No confirmation if Christy Clark will give a Throne Speech or will move directly to a confidence vote.