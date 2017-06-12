Pride Week proclaimed in Fort St. John

UPDATE: Acting Mayor Larry Evans says that the Pride flag will be raised at City Hall first thing tomorrow morning.

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — This week has been officially proclaimed as Pride Week in Fort St. John.

At this afternoon’s City Council meeting, North Peace Pride Society members Kerry France, Tracy Ellis, Kalla Alexander, and Dustin Carnell made a presentation to Council asking that Pride Week be proclaimed in Fort St. John. The North Peace Pride Society also requested that the Pride flag be flown at City Hall during Pride Week.

Council voted in favour of the motion, and Acting Mayor Larry Evans proclaimed that the week of June 12th – 17th, 2017 be designated Pride Week. The Pride flag is scheduled to be raised at City Hall first thing on Tuesday morning.

The Pride Society is planning to host the 2nd annual Pride Walk in Fort St. John on Saturday, June 17th, beginning at Centennial Park at 12:00 p.m. As part of the festivities, the Lido Theatre will also be hosting an all ages dance party on Saturday beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Council also voted in favour of declaring that the week of June 11th – 17th be proclaimed as “Abbeyfield Week” in Fort St. John, following a presentation by Ann Bergen from Abbeyfield House.