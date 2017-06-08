Power outage near Charlie Lake

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Over 300 customers are without power in the Charlie Lake area this afternoon.

According to BC Hydro’s website, the lights went out just after 1:30 this afternoon. The outage is affecting 329 customers, and is located west of Charlie Lake and North of Highway 29.

BC Hydro says that the cause of the outage in unknown and is currently being investigated. At this time, there’s no estimated time on when the lights be come back on.

For information or to report an outage, Call 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile or report it online.