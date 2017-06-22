Police searching for black SUV that allegedly crashed into townhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties in Fort St. John are on the lookout for an SUV that is alleged to have crashed into a townhouse last night.

On Wednesday at around 8:20 p.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a black Lincoln Navigator that had crashed into the Ridge View townhomes at 8503 85th Ave. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Police learned that the Navigator, described to be a mid 2000’s model, had been travelling northbound on 86th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb, and crashed into the back of one of the units on 86th St.

“Thankfully no one was injured within the home, however the building did sustain extensive damage as one of the exterior walls was pushed into the home,” said RCMP Cst. Nancy Saggar. “As a result several of the homeowners personal items were broken.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, the driver, or possible occupants, to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).